City of Lompoc receives transportation award

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Planning Division recently received a transportation planning award for its Lompoc Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvement Plan.

The award was recently issued by the California Chapter of the American Planning Association, Central Coast Section on April 22, as part of its 2023 Central Coast Planning Awards.

The city worked with planning consultant RRM Design Group and Caltrans to create a transportation plan for Lompoc.

The Lompoc Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvement Plan is designed to provide bicycle and pedestrian improvements along the North H Street and Ocean Avenue corridors, as well as streetscape design and beautification measures.

According to the city of Lompoc, the plan is designed to ensure better safety measures, as well as to create more walkable access and connectivity along state highways. In addition, the streetscape plan recognizes opportunities for new city gateways and landscaping improvements while encouraging development and revitalization along Lompoc’s major transportation corridors.

The Lompoc Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvement Plan is listed on the Caltrans Lompoc Area Projects List and is scheduled for construction in spring/fall of 2029.

— Annika Bahnsen