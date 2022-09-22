City of Lompoc recognized for excellence in financial reporting

COURTESY PHOTO

Management Services Director Christie Donnelly and City Manager Dean Albro hold the award that the city of Lompoc recently received for excellence in financial reporting

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc recently received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

Lompoc was recognized by GFOA for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The city has received the recognition for five years from 2017 through 2021.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

The ACFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.

City Manager Dean Albro said he is proud of the management services finance team and its dedication and commitment to excellence.

“Earning the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is an outstanding achievement that takes a lot of time and really showcases the quality of work that our finance team does every day,” Mr. Albro said. “I’m so appreciative for each member of this team, and I am grateful to have these employees here at the city of Lompoc.”

— Katherine Zehnder