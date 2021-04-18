City of Lompoc resumes mailing out utility bills

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc’s utility billing division has resumed the process of mailing bills to city residents and businesses, officials announced last week.

Due to the extended length of the billing cycles being bills, the city has reduced electric and water chargers for customers by calculating rates at the lowest tier rate instead of by the three tier rates typically used based on electricity and water usage, Samantha Scroggin, city spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Lompoc utility customers can expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, utility payments are now being accepted by phone. However, the city’s billing system is not yet fully functional and online billing is not yet active, Ms. Scroggin said.

The city will issue a notice when its new financial management system is up and running.

Those looking to make a payment over the phone can call 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259. Due to a recent heavy influx in calls, customers are asked to be patient. Payments are also being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, as well as by mail. Those looking to start or stop utility service during this time period may email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.

The city is undergoing a critical phase in the transition to a new financial management system. A highlight of the latest phase in the transition to the new Munis Financial Management System will be an online payment portal with no fees for customers.

This transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid-2022.

— Mitchell White