City of Santa Barbara awarded $20,000 to expand Urban Forest

Santa Barbara Beautiful is helping the city of Santa Barbara with planting trees to grace local streets.

Santa Barbara Beautiful has awarded the city of Santa Barbara’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support next year’s tree-planting efforts.

The 57-year partnership between Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of more than 13,000 street trees, which are located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.

“Santa Barbara Beautiful is honored to support this incredibly worthwhile program and its long-standing commitment to the sustainable future of Santa Barbara’s urban forest,” said David Gress, chairman of Santa Barbara Beautiful’s Horticulture Committee. “It is a benefit for all who live and visit here.”

Santa Barbara Beautiful said the 2023 funding will be used to purchase more than 200 trees sized 15 gallons or larger.

Nathan Slack, the city of Santa Barbara’s urban forest superintendent, said the trees will primarily be planted in the lower East Side and Oak Park neighborhoods. He said those areas have the highest number of empty planting sites.

“Specific tree species will be determined by the city’s official Street Tree Designation List,” Mr. Slack said in a news release.

Once planted, the new trees will be added to the Urban Forestry program’s maintenance and watering schedule, with extra attention given in the first two to three years to ensure the young trees’ survival after they’re transplanted, according to Santa Barbara Beautiful.

“Residents outside the planned planting areas who have the means to water a new street tree are encouraged to contact our office to request a tree be planted,” said Mr. Slack. “We have the capacity to plant more trees if residents can assist with watering.”

To support Santa Barbara Beautiful’s tree-planting effort, go to sbbeautiful.org/programs/trees-santa-barbara-beautiful.

