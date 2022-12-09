City of Santa Barbara awarded $54 million in ‘active transportation’ funding

The city of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street and within the Westside and lower west neighborhoods.

The program’s main purpose is to encourage “active modes of transportation, such as biking and walking,” according to the city.

Design and environmental review for these projects will commence in 2023, with construction anticipated to begin around 2026.

The Cliff Drive project includes a 3.1-mile-long separated path from Arroyo Burro County Park to Castillo Street, three new traffic signals, eight new pedestrian-activated flasher crosswalk systems and sidewalk widening connecting Cliff Drive to Monroe and McKinley elementary schools.

The Westside and Lower West Project includes new sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting and cycling connections to improve neighborhood livability and safety. The project also includes completing the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue for a pedestrian connection to the Westside Neighborhood Center as well as adding a continuous sidewalk on Calle Real between Treasure Drive and Las Positas Road, to provide a pedestrian connection to the Junipero Street overcrossing.

The Milpas Street Project includes crosswalk safety enhancements, traffic signal improvements and major sidewalk repairs. The project also involves improvements in lighting and accessibility and bus stops.

The project will be implemented at the same time as a city-funded pavement restoration project.

To learn more about the projects, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/ntmp.

