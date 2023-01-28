City of Santa Barbara calls Tyre Nichol’s death ‘appalling’

The city of Santa Barbara on Friday issued a statement describing the death of Tyre Nichols as “appalling, tragic and unnecessary.”

On Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving in Memphis. But according to Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, the investigation and review of the camera footage found no proof of reckless driving.

Released on Friday, video footage shows Mr. Nichols being beaten by the officers.

On Thursday, the five former Memphis police officers were indicted on murder charges in the death of Mr. Nichols. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were fired after they violated department policies, Chief Davis said.

“The death of Tyre Nichols is appalling, tragic, and unnecessary,” the city of Santa Barbara said in its statement. “The individuals involved have rightly been fired and criminally charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions. The actions of these individuals do not reflect the values of our public safety departments and tarnish the badge we all wear.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara Police Officers Association are committed to providing professional, fair, compassionate and dedicated law enforcement with integrity and respect with a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life,” according to the city’s statement. “The Santa Barbara Police Department began incorporating de-escalation as part of our defensive tactics, firearms and less than lethal weapons curriculum several years ago. We utilize scenario and reality-based training to ensure our officers understand the concepts of de-escalation.”

Added Police Chief Kelly Gordon, “I want to take this opportunity to say I am proud to work with the men and women who act with nobility and honor our oath. I am thankful for their professionalism and how they serve our community. I know they will rise to this challenge, and I encourage discussion in an effort to preserve the trust we have with our community.”

The city’s statement also refers to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association and their commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate service. The department responds to nearly 12,000 calls annually.

“Together with our response partners, the Santa Barbara Fire Department ensures that all community members and visitors are cared for like members of our own family,” Fire Chief Chris Mailes said.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com