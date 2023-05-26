City of Santa Barbara collects $2.6 million in TOT taxes

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara collected $2.6 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes for April.

Although that month’s TOT revenues were about 4% below the monthly budget, continuing the slowing trend in hotel activity that has emerged in the last three months, year-to-date TOT revenues are coming in 10% over budget.

The number of people visiting Santa Barbara and lodging in hotels in the spring and summer months is typically strong, according to the city of Santa Barbara.

The Transient Occupancy Tax is a tax on “transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel or other commercial lodging establishment for less than 31 days.

The city has collected $25.3 million through April, the 10 month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The city’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the city’s General Fund. The rest goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

