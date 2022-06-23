City of Santa Barbara declares water shortage alert

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council has declared a Stage Two Water Shortage Alert.

This is in response to Gov. Newsom’s recently issued executive orders declaring a statewide drought emergency and request for California residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%. More than 95% of California is experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions.

“With the conservation practices already adopted by residents and businesses, and the city’s investment in a diversified water supply, including the activation of the city’s desalination plant, Santa Barbara’s water supply outlook is good, even if extremely dry conditions persist,” according to a news release from the city of Santa Barbara.

“While Santa Barbara has experienced below-average rainfall, the city’s water demands can be met for at least the next two years, even if there is no rainfall during that time,” the city said in its news release. “However, in recognition of the severity of drought conditions statewide and in response to Gov. (Gavin) Newsom’s executive orders calling on all urban water providers to enact a level two water shortage response, Santa Barbara is taking the next step to encourage conservation.”

Under the Stage Two measures, community members will be asked to prevent wasteful water use by:

— Using a shut-off nozzle when using a hose or outdoor water faucet, including for vehicle or boat washing,

— Refraining from hosing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks and patios with potable water, unless for preventative maintenance or health and safety,

— Irrigating with an automatic or manually-controlled, in-ground irrigation system only between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

— Following the statewide ban on using potable water to irrigate non-functional turf grass, which is solely ornamental and not regularly used for human recreational purposes or for civic or community events, at commercial, industrial and institutional sites.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/drought.

— Dave Mason