City of Santa Barbara names IT director

SANTA BARBARA — Justin Cure has been named the first information technology director for the city of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Cure comes to Santa Barbara from Longview, Texas, where he worked as the director of information Services for the past two years.

Mr. Cure has a bachelor’s in geography from Stephen F. Austin State University and a number of technical certifications in his field.

“It is a great honor and a privilege to be named Santa Barbara’s first IT director,” Mr. Cure said in a news release. “I look forward to serving the citizens of such a beautiful community.”

Interim City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said she is excited to welcome Mr. Cure to her staff. She also said she’s “looking forward to continuing to improve our IT platforms for our residents, visitors, and employees.”

— Dave Mason