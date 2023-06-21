City of Santa Barbara plans Fourth of July celebration

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA PHOTO

Fireworks will explode again above West Beach on July 4 in Santa Barbara.

A full afternoon of music and other activities will precede a night of fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration in Santa Barbara.

Music will start at noon at the West Beach bandstand with DJ Joseph Souza.

Then Peer Pressure will perform there from 1 to 1:45 p.m., followed by The Free Radicals from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Rock Shop Review will play from 3 to 3:45 p.m., followed by the band Golf Sucks from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Drifting Dimension will play from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Time Travelers Bridget & Sophia will perform from 6 to 6:45 p.m., followed by a 10-minute performance by La Boheme Dancers.

The Roosters will perform from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Spencer the Gardener will wrap up the day of music from 7:50 to 8:45 p.m.

The 20-minute fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

There will be live music and more at Stearns Wharf as well. The Brasscals will perform at noon, followed by free face painting at 2 p.m. and the band Area 51 at 4 p.m.

In addition to the music and fireworks, a street fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along the Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach.

It will be also be a day for baseball. The Santa Barbara Foresters will play the San Luis Obispo Blues, whom the Santa Barbara team defeated 6-1 in the season opener, at 4:30 p.m. in Pershing Park. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for seniors and children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger get in free.

For more information about the Fourth celebration, including parking and road closures, go to santabarbara.ca.gov/july 4.

On July 5, the city of Santa Barbara will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host cleanups at nearby beaches to prevent litter from the Fourth of July celebration from getting into the Pacific.

To volunteer for the cleanup, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0944aeab2fa5ffc07-july#.

email: dmason@newspress.com