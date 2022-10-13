City of Santa Barbara seeks CDBG applicants

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara will be soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for its fiscal year 2023-24 Human Services and Community Development Block Grant programs.

Approximately $1.2 million is available in Human Services and CDBG grants to support local nonprofits that provide social services to individuals or families, or to support community-development activities such as rehabilitation, infrastructure improvements or economic development, all benefitting low- and moderate-income city residents.

A mandatory application workshop for CDBG Public Service/Human Service applicants will be held Nov. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A mandatory application workshop for CDBG Capital applicants will be held Nov. 8 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Both mandatory workshops will be held in the David Gebhard meeting room at 630 Garden St.

In order to submit an application, a representative of each potential applicant organization is required to attend this workshop in its entirety. Attendees of this workshop must be staff who are directly involved in preparing grant submissions, according to a news release.

The city is utilizing an online application, and applicants may access it starting on Nov. 9 on the city’s news page, www.santabarbaraca.gov. Applications are due by no later than 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

The city noted incomplete applications will not be accepted, and acceptance of the application does not guarantee funding.

For more information, call the Community Development Programs staff at 805-564-2624, or visit santabarbaraca.gov/services/housing-human-services/cdbg-human-services.

— Neil Hartstein