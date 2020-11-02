City of Santa Maria holds visioning workshop

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria seeks to involve residents in the process of updating its general plan during an online visioning workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The workshop will be held in English with Spanish translation available. A second workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 will be in Spanish.

The workshop will give officials insight into citizens’ priorities and ideas for the city. It will impact the revisions of the Santa Maria General Plan, a document that guides governmental decisions and must be approved by the City Council.

The process to update the plan is scheduled to conclude in 2023. Information gathered will influence the next 20 to 30 years of development.

To register for the workshop and learn more, go to imaginesantamaria.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw