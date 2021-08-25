City of Santa Maria opens applications for grant program

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria issued a Notice of Funding Availability for the fiscal year 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant Program, which funds public service and capital projects.

The federal grant program is offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Interested parties must meet three deadlines:

SEPT. 8

Capital projects, not public service activities, must submit a proposal, budget and an evaluation worksheet through ZoomGrants by midnight Sept. 8.

OCT. 14

There is a mandatory pre-application workshop for both public services and capital projects at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14, held virtually via Microsoft Teams. At least one representative from each application must attend.

Applicants should RSVP by Oct. 11 to the Special Projects Division staff.

DEC. 8

Completed applications are due by midnight Dec. 8. The application must be completed online using ZoomGrants.

For more information, go to cityofsantamaria.org/specialprojects or contact the Special Projects Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2118.

— Annelise Hanshaw