City of Santa Maria to pass out kitchen pails

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free kitchen pails for Santa Maria residents at a distribution event on March 25.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way). The distribution will be at the park’s southeast corner, near the all-inclusive playground.

The kitchen pail is a convenient way to collect food waste before depositing it in the outdoor organics container.

This event is being held for the city’s solid waste customers who may be unable to visit the department during regular business hours. Limit is one pail per household, while supplies last. Verification of address is required.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/residentialorganicsrecycling or call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext 7270.

— Katherine Zehnder