City of SB looks at new financial policy

Approach would allow city to recover fees for services

“It is important to evaluate the optimal level of cost recovery that should be achieved for certain services,” said Keith DeMartini, finance director for the city of Santa Barbara.

In light of a looming $3.8 million General Fund deficit for Fiscal Year 2024, city of Santa Barbara staff is doing whatever it can to save taxpayers money.

One approach staff is seeking to implement is a cost recovery and revenue policy that will enable the city, wherever possible, to recover fees for services, in particular those benefiting individuals.

Staff unveiled the new policy at last week’s Finance Committee in regard to the city’s General Fund.

“The city charges fees for many of the services that are provided to the community,” City Finance Director Keith DeMartini said. “It is important to evaluate the optimal level of cost recovery that should be achieved for certain services. This policy will only serve as a guideline for staff when proposing changes to or new fees, and for the City Council when evaluating these changes for eventual approval.”

Finance Committee Chair Eric Friedman calls the policy a “positive tool to help the city in making decisions when we look at service cost recovery fees. (It’s) a guide for staff and council when trying to determine the level of subsidy for a specific purpose” as well as the fees associated with cost recovery.

“While ideally cost recovery would be captured, in many cases there are reasons that full cost recovery may not be feasible or a desired policy goal,” he said. “There are some services the city provides that benefit a specific individual, some that have a broad public benefit and others that have some public benefits as well as individual benefits. This would be a tool that helps categorize fees and assist in determining the level of cost recovery.”

When setting fees to determine the amount of cost recovery and subsidy, it is important to consider the level of individual versus community-wide benefit, Councilmember Friedman said.

“For example, public safety services, such as police and fire, are services that benefit the entire city so charging a full cost fee for use of service would not be good policy,” he said. “If someone calls 9-1-1 and police/fire respond, there is a general public benefit to ensuring that there isn’t a charge.”

On the other hand, he said, getting a permit to remodel a kitchen is an individual benefit, as is obtaining a building permit for a home.

“It benefits the individual homeowner and therefore a feasible policy goal is (that) the individual pays for the full cost to the city to process it, whereas the development review process for the same home would have both individual and general public benefit.

“The homeowner would get the individual benefit of having the new home, but the public gets the benefit of a process that works for the home to be compatible with the neighborhood. In this case the policy may lean toward a partial cost recovery mixed with a general fund subsidy for the costs to the city.”

The Finance Committee wasn’t scheduled to take action last week because it’s reviewing recommendations for changes in fees from both General Fund Departments and Enterprise Funds.

The committee will hear about how the policy would apply to Enterprise Funds at its meeting Tuesday.

On May 16, the Finance Committee is scheduled to make a recommendation to the full council in regard to all fee changes as part of the budget process. This will include the proposed cost recovery and fee policy.

The total proposed budget for FY 2024, including the General Fund and Enterprise Funds, is $667 million. The General Fund budget estimate for FY 2024 is $201 million, about a third of the overall budget.

The General Fund, however, “has a structural deficit we need to address,” Mr. DeMartini told the council at its April 18 meeting.

He said property tax revenue is stable and continues to grow, but added “ongoing revenue growth is not enough” to cover increases in the city’s ongoing expenditures, including salary increases, pension costs, impacts of inflation, and deferred maintenance and capital improvements.

As a result, Santa Barbara faces a projected $3.8 million structural deficit in the General Fund for FY 2024 (and $8.9 million for FY 2025).

In response, staff has proposed the City Council trim $2.7 million from department budgets in FY 2024. That would leave a $1.1 million budget deficit.

City Administrator Rebecca Bjork has worked with Mr. DeMartini and each department to come up with reductions from each department to address the deficit, Councilmember Friedman said. All of the recommended reductions will be presented to the council when the departments give their budget presentations, he said.

Those meetings, which began last week, are scheduled to continue through the rest of the month, and possibly into early June if necessary.

“Ultimately, the decisions on where to cut are up to the council,” Councilmember Friedman said. “However, if council reduces a recommended reduction from one department (such as the discussion that was had with Public Safety), then other departments will have to absorb even larger cuts to their budgets.”

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to begin its budget deliberations on June 7 from 6-9 p.m., and to act on the recommended budget during its regularly scheduled meeting from 2-5 p.m. on June 13.

At the same time, staff will ask the council to adopt a resolution approving the cost recovery and revenue policy.

The city’s recommended budget for FY 2024 and 2025 can be found by accessing the online budget tool at santabarbaraca.gov/budget-reports.

