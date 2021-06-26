City of SB selects public works director

COURTESY PHOTO

Clifford Maurer is the new Santa Barbara public works director.

Clifford Maurer has been named the new Santa Barbara public works director following a nationwide search.

Mr. Maurer was chosen from 55 candidates and will begin serving in his new position Aug. 9. According to a news release, he is currently the director of public services and engineering for the city of Coronado and has served in that role since 2014.

As public works director, Mr. Maurer will oversee the city of Santa Barbara’s largest department composed of more than 300 employees and with a budget of $152 million.

The department is responsible for the city’s water and wastewater utilities, street maintenance, capital project design and construction, fleet services, downtown parking and the maintenance of more than 100 city buildings.

“I am excited and honored to have the privilege to join the City of Santa Barbara team,” Mr. Maurer said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of Public Works in delivering world-class services to the residents, businesses and guests of this iconic city.”

Mr. Maurer received a bachelor’s in oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and a master’s in civil engineering from UC Berkeley. He also completed an advanced management program at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association.

Prior to his work in municipal service, he was a commanding officer for two Naval facilities engineering commands.

“Cliff has unique and impressive skills that would benefit the Public Works Department,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement. “I am confident that he will bring fresh ideas and leadership to the Department.”

