City of SB utility billing office and online payment closed Thursday-Aug.30

SANTA BARBARA — The City of Santa Barbara Utility Billing Office will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday through noon Aug. 30 as the City upgrades its billing software.

Online and phone service will not be available, but customers can submit payments in the drop box on the wall of City Hall facing De La Guerra Plaza, located at 735 Anacapa Street.

Late fees and water service shut-offs are currently prohibited statewide, and the City has adopted a similar COVID-19 policy.

Community members can call (805) 564-5343 or email utilitybilling@santabarbaraca.gov with questions.

— Annelise Hanshaw