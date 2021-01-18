City of Solvang to update general plan

SOLVANG — The city of Solvang is soon to update its general plan, Plan Solvang, and will be engaging the community in the process. The first community study session is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, hosted via Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted at plansolvang.com the week of the event.

The general plan is a comprehensive, long-term blueprint for the city’s development over the next 20 years.

The Feb. 6 community study session will cover the purpose of the general plan, recent changes to California planning law and contemporary planning issues. It will be the first of several general plan workshops.

The input gathered will be considered in the issues and opportunities evaluations, general plan vision and guiding principles, land use alternatives and the policy document.

For more information, visit plansolvang.com. Announcements will be posted to the site as well as to Solvang’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofsolvang. Or, community members can call city hall at (805) 688-5575 to be added to an email distribution list.

— Annelise Hanshaw