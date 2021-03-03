City paints green bike lanes down State Street

Bicyclists will now have their very own green bike lane down the center of State Street.

Starting on Monday, city crews began painting green lanes down the center of the promenade, with white striping around the border and bidirectional arrows coming soon.

“The council has been getting a lot of feedback that bikes and pedestrians don’t always mix well on State Street,” Rob Dayton, the city’s transportation planner, told the News-Press. “So this is a trial to see if we can create some order, and that order is created by having bikes go down the center in the intersections and pedestrians go to the crosswalks or the sides.”

Green is a nationally approved color for bike lanes to be painted on streets. State Street’s lanes will start at Victoria Street and go down to Ortega Street.

There will not be lanes painted between Ortega and Cota Streets, though, because of concrete paving.

According to Mr. Dayton, once the green is painted onto concrete, it’s really hard to get off. However, he said it’s possible that the city will paint lanes at that intersection if they end up working well on State Street.

In addition, the 500 block of State Street will not have lanes either since it is a no-bike zone with face masks required.

“It’s kind of like resetting each block. The place where you need the most safety is an intersection,” Mr. Dayton said. “It’s resetting pedestrians and bikes.”

The bike lanes will also be accompanied by bollards in front of the terracotta planters, which will look like iron and be “a bit more decorative” to divide the intersections.

Mr. Dayton said these two measures enhancing the State Street promenade should be finished by the end of Friday, but he added, “It’s a lot of work.”

“With everything on State Street, the word is we’re going to be nimble and flexible,” Mr. Dayton said. “We’re trying different things, the council is trying different things as we move forward, and we’re going to be responding in real time as close as we can to make adjustments to make the promenade both safe and wonderfully vibrant.”

