City panel to discuss HOPE Fund

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council’s Ordinance Committee will be holding a public workshop Wednesday to further the establishment of the new affordable housing HOPE (Housing Opportunities, Preservation and Equity) Fund.

Once established, HOPE funding will be directed toward projects and programs aimed at increasing, improving or maintaining the city’s supply of affordable housing.

The new fund will also assist income-qualified tenants in issues of eviction or forfeiture of housing through the creation of a pilot Right to Counsel program.

The community is invited to attend the upcoming workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the David Gephart Public Meeting Room, located at 630 Garden St.

Public comment can be provided ahead of the workshop by emailing ngrisanti@santabarbaraca.gov before 5 p.m. today.

– Neil Hartstein