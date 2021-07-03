City publishes small wireless facilities ordinance for viewing

The City of Santa Barbara released its final draft of the small wireless facilities ordinance, which will be presented to the Ordinance Committee on July 27 for review and approval and then forwarded to the City Council.

The ordinance upholds the community’s interest in protecting the City of Santa Barbara’s visual character and contains safety considerations, according to a city press release. At the same time, the ordinance follows Federal Communications Commission regulations that preempts local zoning discretion.

The first draft of the ordinance was released on Dec. 1, 2020, for public review and comment. The city received dozens of comments proposing some changes to the ordinance. Most of the public comment received has been listed in an attached matrix chart that also provides information on whether the changes were adopted and a brief description as to the basis for the determination.

This ordinance regulates the placement of small wireless facilities in the public rights-of-way and establishes reasonable, comprehensive standards and procedures as to aesthetics, construction, operation, modification and removal for small cell permitting within the city. The regulations also outline the requirements for small wireless facilities application and installation procedures, establish the city’s location preferences and design standards and lay out the public notification procedures and appeal process.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is available online at: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/attorney/news_and_documents/default.asp.

