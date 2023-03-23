City receives $7.35 million in sales tax revenue

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara received $7.35 million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022, which is 0.7% below the same quarter last year and 5.4% above budget.

This result reflects a flattening in economic activity, following the post-pandemic pent-up demand from the previous year and higher inflation.

The city has collected $14.9 million through the December quarter, which is the second quarter of the city’s fiscal year. For fiscal year 2023, the city’s sales tax revenue budget is $26.6 million.

The city of Santa Barbara collected $1.65 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes for February 2023. Although TOT revenues in February 2023 were about 3.2% below the monthly budget, year to date they remain at a healthy level of approximately 15% over budget.

The city has collected $20.6 million through February, the eighth month in the city’s fiscal year. Santa Barbara’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The city’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the city’s General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

— Neil Hartstein