City seeks public input on future of State Street

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara has released an online survey in both English and Spanish to hear feedback from local residents on their vision for the future of the downtown area.

The survey will be open for the month of December, and is available on the city’s website.

On top of that, Downtown Ambassadors will conduct in-person surveys on State Street and record responses on tablets.

Some of the questions include: What can be improved on State Street? What issues should the City Council take into consideration? What would bring people downtown?

They’ll also ask residents what they hope State Street and the downtown core will be like in 10 years and what they hope doesn’t change.

The survey officially closes at midnight on Jan. 3, 2021. Staff will present the results to the State Street Subcommittee that month, which will lead the subcommittee to create a vision statement based on the feedback redefining the future of downtown State Street for the City Council’s consideration.

Take the survey at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StateStreet.

To participate in or learn more about the State Street Subcommittee and its meetings, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/cityhall/council/default.asp. Any questions can also be directed to the subcommittee at FutureStateStreet@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

— Grayce McCormick