City to host open house on Loma Fire

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara will host an informal open house Saturday to answer residents’ questions in the aftermath of the May 20 Loma Fire.

The open house will begin at noon and take place at Parque de los Ninos, 508 Coronel Place, Santa Barbara.

Officials from the City Fire, Police and Public Works departments will be available to answer questions regarding emergency notifications, disaster preparedness and what is being done to stabilize the hillside, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen