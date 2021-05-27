City updates vacation rental policy

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara announced an interim policy loosening its enforcement actions against coastal-zone short-term vacation rentals Wednesday. The change was mandated after the May 4 court of appeal ruling of Kracke v. City of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Council has yet to make a permanent policy and has not yet scheduled a discussion date.

Furthermore, the city council intends to take the Kracke v. City of Santa Barbara case to the California Supreme Court for review or depublication.

The case states that the city can only act when it receives complaints about tenant behavior, as it did before June 23, 2015. It can’t “proactively” shut down short-term vacation rentals in the coastal zone, except when it is enforcing business licensing and transient occupancy tax collections.

The city can enforce health and safety rules in all coastal-zone properties. Coastal-zone and inland short-term vacation rentals are still illegal in lower density residential districts.

The city has planned development of the coastal zone with a grant from the California Coastal Commission but has put the project on hold pending the Kracke case.

Vacation rental owners in the coastal zone must have business licenses with the city’s finance department. Operators must contact the department by June 30.

