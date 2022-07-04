City warns against illegal dumping

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara reminds everyone that dumping anything on the street is illegal and could result in fines.

Trash account holders can schedule one of their twice-a-year bulky item pickups by calling 805-963-1852. If left on the curb at any other time, bulky items will be considered illegal dumping, according to the city.

Unwanted items can also be brought to one of the city’s local drop-off locations.

Or people can post that they want to give something away on an online marketplace and coordinate pickup with the buyer.

The city asks that people report illegally dumped items on streets by calling 805-963-1852. You can also report via the form at formstack.io/8317F. (The same site can be used to report encampments or homeless individuals in need.)

For more about illegal dumping, go to sustainability.santabarbaraca.gov/illegal_dumping.

— Katherine Zehnder