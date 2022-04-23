Civilian oversight of police needed in Santa Barbara, group says

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Jodran Killebrew speaks during a Santa Barbara City Council hearing on police oversight in Santa Barbara on Friday.

A hybrid model of both review and auditor/monitor-focused civilian oversight of the Santa Barbara Police Department is needed, a Community Formation Commission told the Santa Barbara City Council during a lengthy meeting Friday.

After more than a year of research and work, the commission formally requested the city establish a civilian oversight board as well as an independent police monitor position.

Of the board, the commission said: “This oversight mechanism will ensure that the SBPD is responsive to the concerns and needs of all members of the Santa Barbara community while promoting transparency and accountability and increasing public trust between the community and the SBPD.”

The commission recommended the board be made up of seven at-large members and encouraged young adults who have experienced homelessness or arrests to apply. The board would be tasked with reviewing and recommending revisions to police policies and procedures and provide opportunities for community input and education on policing practices.

Participants listen on during a Santa Barbara City Council hearing on police oversight in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Additionally, the commission recommended the independent police monitor review handling of complaints and trends in police while also engaging with the public and recommending improvements to police practices.

For this position, the commission suggested a variety of different levels.

The position could be a full-time executive position which would have an annual maximum total of about $307,500. It could be a full-time management level position with an annual maximum total of about $225,300. Or it could be a contracted position with an estimated annual maximum total of about $148,300.

The commission also suggested commission members receive stipends of $50 for each regular and special meeting (not to exceed $400 per month per member) and reimbursement of appropriate costs.

The commission said most of the people it surveyed during its work said the board should reflect the diversity of Santa Barbara. Focus group and survey participants also said lived experience was important.

Public comments ranged from concern about potentially taking away police resources to wanting to ensure voices from marginalized communities were adequately taken into account.

Members of law enforcement praised the commission for not approaching its work with an anti-police perspective.

No action was taken on the recommendations Friday afternoon during the four-hour hearing. The council was tasked with receiving the final recommendations by the commission.

“There’s room for further refinement than what was presented tonight, and we’ll get there,” Councilmember Eric Friedman said.

“Some great points have been brought up, a lot of education has happened, but I’m not sure it’s really scaled for Santa Barbara. I think it’s scaled for policing in general, and the policing discussion was also about race relations in general,” Mayor Randy Rowse said.

Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez said: “We’re going to find a way to make this work. It might not be the way exactly that you proposed to us today, but we’ll do something.” email: kschallhorn@newspress.com