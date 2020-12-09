CLARIFICATION

Southern California Edison pleaded “no contest” to a misdemeanor violation of California Water Code section 13387(b) as part of its settlement with Santa Barbara County over allegations of environmental damage in Mission Canyon. A judge then found Southern California Edison guilty of the charge, Deputy District Attorney Morgan Lucas told the News-Press Tuesday. (On Monday, the News-Press received a District Attorney’s Office news release that said the company pleaded to the misdemeanor, but the release didn’t mention the “no contest” wording.)