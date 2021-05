A brief that was published in Monday’s News-Press incorrectly identified the host of tonight’s webinar to discuss 2021 California housing legislation. The webinar, scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight via Zoom, will be presented by Renne Public Policy Group and hosted by Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Alejandra Gutierrez, Kristen Sneddon and Oscar Gutierrez.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rgDeasoUSKyr8tgENIGazw.