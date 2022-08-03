These clarifications concern last Friday’s News-Press story on the water shortage alert in Santa Barbara. In addition to commercial, institutional and industrial properties, a statewide ban against watering during the drought applies to non-functional turf grass, turf that is solely ornamental and not regularly used for human recreational purposes or for civic or community events at commercial, institutional, and industrial properties. And desalinated water supplies allow for a greater volume of water to be left in Lake Cachuma for later use.