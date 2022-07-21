Clarifications

The draft ordinance aimed at increasing oversight of the Santa Barbara Police Department will be distributed for public comment during August. That clarifies a detail in a News-Press story in Wednesday’s edition.

Also, the new Santa Barbara Fire and Police Commission will not be an investigatory body and will not have access to personnel and confidential information. In her role as monitor, Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator, will have access to that information and then, in turn, can advise the new commission if there needs to be further analysis on patterns and trends that she observes.