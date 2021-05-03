Clark Bushnell celebrates 101st birthday

COURTESY PHOTO

Clark Bushnell, a long-time People’s Self-Help Housing resident, marked his 101st birthday last week with a very special celebration.

Mr. Bushnell was presented with festive balloons, a chocolate cake and gift certificates to all his favorite local eateries.

The afternoon event was hosted in Santa Maria and was attended by Ken Trigueiro, PSHH CEO and president, and other key staff.

“Clark emits a great energy and enthusiasm,” said Dr. Betty Purify, PSHH social worker. “He is beloved among his neighbors, and we are pleased to have been able to celebrate this wonderful milestone.”

Originally hailing from Iowa, Mr. Bushnell served in the U.S. Navy, and after his wartime service, he settled down in California and became a skilled professional in various construction trades. He spent many years as a contractor, building apartment complexes.

In the early 2000s, Mr. Bushnell moved into a PSHH residence, where he has lived ever since.

“I couldn’t be happier to live here, and I hope I can live with People’s Self-Help Housing for many more years to come,” he said during his birthday celebration.

Among other populations, PSHH provides affordable housing for seniors and individuals living with disabilities. The properties provide a comfortable and friendly atmosphere for residents to thrive. Amenities include accessible laundry facilities, a TV lounge, community center and onsite compassionate supportive housing services.

