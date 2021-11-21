CLARK, Ellen Louise

An amazing woman passed peacefully at home on 8/21/21 with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter by her side. Ellen was born in Kansas City, Missouri on 9/29/29 to Andrew and Ethel Carlisle. Her father died in 1938. Her Mom and she moved to Los Angeles in 1944, where she attended Hamilton High. She met Robert Clark (Bob), while roller skating and they married in 1948, having 3 children Bruce, Larry, and Keri. They moved their family to Goleta, CA in 1961. Bob was an electrical contractor, and Ellen a manager for Audits and Surveys. They were dedicated members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Ellen loved gardening, golfing, and keeping a beautiful home for her family. She enjoyed entertaining, and her home is filled with many memories of good times with good friends. An avid golfer, Bob and Ellen were members of Alisal, regularly golfing 2-3 times a week, and enjoying countless tournaments. Warm, quick witted, a stupendous cook, with an open hug policy, Ellen treasured loving, entertaining, and feeding friends and family all her life. Bob passed in 2008, and she continued to live in Goleta until 2013, then moved to Oregon to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her sons Larry and Bruce, and grandson Trevor Schumaker. She is survived by: Bob’s sister, Connie Ehly, daughter Keri, (Jay) Schumaker, daughters-in-law Mary Clark Bartlett, (Russ) and Patricia Clark, honorary son from Japan, Seizo, (Yasuko) Saeki, grandchildren, Dave, (Jen) Clark, Dan, (Mel) Clark, Jaime, (Drew) Ketchum, AJ, (Cathy) Schumaker, Kathryn Clark, (Julio Mendez), Shoko Saeki, great-grandchildren Hunter, Molly, Ryan, Hailey, Madison, Makayla, and Mackenzie Clark, Mireya and Dean Ketchum. Zia and Maggie Gonzales.

Many treasured memories are shared by all. We look forward to the day we reunite in heaven. There will be a celebration of life on New Year’s Day 2023. Location TBD.