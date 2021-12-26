CLARK, Ellis Howard

Ellis Howard Clark, age 84 of Williamson County, TN passed into the arms of his Savior on December 11, 2021.

Ellis was born in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 1936, to Howard Ellis and Doris Mae Gifford Clark in Eaton Rapids, MI. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. Completing his time in service, he began his working career, culminating as Owner/President of Hasselbring-Clark Company in Lansing, MI.

Ellis married Noelle Ann Minich in January of 1967. Expressing his intent to her father, he stated, “I love flying and I love your daughter. I hope they can get along.” He never hid his passion for flying. He was a trained pilot who spent his life building, and rebuilding, airplanes. He was well known for his experimental machines as well. One of his proudest accomplishments was working on the restoration of the Enola Gay at the Smithsonian. Ellis and Noelle lived in the greater Lansing, MI area for over 40 years before moving to California to follow children and grandchildren. From California there was a 4-year interlude in Prescott, AZ before moving to middle TN.

In the winter, Ellis enjoyed plowing snow. He would travel around clearing driveways wherever needed. His upbringing on the Michigan farm (which he wrote about in a short story, “A Boy’s Life on a Farm in Michigan”) established his work ethic and passion for helping others.

Through the years, Ellis’ heart grew more tender. Although he had a personal faith, he finally fully submitted to Christ in baptism later in life. He was driven to know Christ better and to express that knowledge in his own life, sharing it with others whenever possible, and worshipping with his church family at the Church of the City. His greatest desire was to seek reconciliation with family when needed.

Ellis could tell a joke, just not very well. He knew what he wanted to say, but normally began with the punchline. He was far more successful at fishing. He enjoyed family visits to the cottage where he kept a float plane for visitors and for fun.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Noelle, he is survived by four children: Kimberly Clark, Randal (Amy) Clark, Lezli Cushion and Jami Smith; a brother: Lynn D. Clark; and grandchildren: Leda, Aiden, Gabriel, Ava Kate, Toni (Sean), Candie (Dave) and Ryan; as well as four great-grandchildren.

The family gathered with friends on Saturday, December 18 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, TN. A celebration of his life and faith was conducted at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Rick Soto, from his California church, and Randal Clark.

Burial, with military honors, followed at a serene cemetery bordered by a farm in Franklin, TN.

Condolences may be shared at www.SpringHill-Memorial.com Spring Hill Memorial assisted the family with arrangements.