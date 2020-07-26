CLARKE, Amelia

Amelia Clarke passed away on July 21, 2020. Amelia was born in Fabens, TX on January 6, 1939. She moved to Santa Barbara when she was 8 years old and remained here in Santa Barbara raising her family with her husband Arthur Earle Clarke who preceded her in death.

Amelia attended local schools including Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School. In 1974, and after raising her family, Amelia went to work as a Bilingual Teacher’s Aid in ESL classes at various local schools spending most of her working years at Santa Barbara Junior High and Cleveland school. Amelia was quickly and affectionately known as “Grandma” among many of her students. Her extended family quickly grew and she welcomed anyone into her home and heart no matter their background and lifestyle.

Amelia and her husband Art enjoyed taking their family on vacations to San Diego and camping and fishing in the Sierra’s. Spending time with her grandkids gave her so much joy. Amelia also loved traveling and simple adventures. Amelia’s ‘Mona Lisa’ smile was so infectious and genuine. Her unconditional love and fondness for her family and friends will always

be remembered.

Amelia is survived by her children Rachel (John), Manuel (Carol), Robert (Laura), Robin (Rhonda), her 14 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild, Avery.

Family and friends are invited to share in a viewing and graveside service for Amelia. The viewing will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, on Sola Street, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.