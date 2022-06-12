CLARKE, Dorothy Rose Brunson

July 30th 1923 – May 29th 2022

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Rose Brunson Clarke, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 29th, 2022. She left us peacefully at her residence in Santa Barbara, California surrounded by love. She was in her 98th year.

Dorothy was a surgical nurse at Scripps hospital in La Jolla California where she met her loving husband Charles Jackson Clarke. They spent time together in Rochester, New York before moving to Channel Islands, California to raise their daughter Barbara. Now, she is with her husband who preceded her in 2005.

She was a lover of the arts, a prolific painter of oils, acrylic and charcoal, a pianist, singer and tap dancer too. Dorothy spent much of her life chairing charity functions and fundraisers.

Dorothy was the youngest of three born in Indiana. She is survived by her brother Robert Brunson, her daughter Barbara Anne Clarke, her grandson Maximilian Germain Klett and her great-granddaughter Leighton Montana Rose Klett. She will be missed.