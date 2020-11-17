CLARKE, Paul Allen

Paul Allen Clarke, 69, passed away November 7, 2020 in Layton, Utah.

He was born October 28, 1951 the son of Denys and Maxine Carpenter Clarke in Santa Barbara, California.

He married Peggy Gillilan on January 24, 1971 in Carpinteria, California.

Paul served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam.

He loved surfing, softball, football and wood working.

Surviving are his wife Peggy Clarke, daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Barham, Vanessa (Justin) Shea, two grandchildren Eryn and Gavin Shea. His two sisters, Jane (Les) Eller and Mary (Salvador) Gonzales.

Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com