CLARKE, Sarah “Sally” Hawley Moore (Clyne) Clarke





September 24, 1945-October 6, 2021

Sally took her final journey on October 6, 2021. Beloved wife of George “Captain” Clarke, Sally passed peacefully.

Daughter of Arthur and Margaret Moore, Sally grew up with Brother and Sisters; Curt, Cindy, Betsy, and Pennie, in Fairfield, CT. She married Patrick James Clyne and started her family having 3 beloved sons while living in Redding, CT. The family moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1974 where she continued to raise her boys and began a lifelong career in real estate that spanned 38 years. She loved real estate and made many friends while doing it.

Sally spent many years enjoying the beach and playing tennis at the Miramar Beach and Tennis Club. She loved walking the beach and hiking the local mountain trails. She was a voracious reader and loved to cook. One of her favorite things was cooking for friends and family. New recipe or old, it always came with plenty of love.

Sally had the travel bug as well. She had adventures on the Amazon in South America, toured North America, South East Asia, and India, traveled throughout Europe, and rode a camel in Africa. She loved her adventures and made friends where ever she went with her warm personality and contagious laugh.

She leaves behind her beloved husband George “Captain” Clarke, her travel companion in her final years of adventure. Sons, Daughters-in-law and Granddaughters: P.J. and April, daughters Abigail, Alexandra and Allison Clyne, of Fairfield, CT. Curtis Clyne, of Santa Cruz, CA, Alex and Lyla, daughters Kathrine and Dylan Clyne, of Santa Barbara, CA. Brother, Curt (and Denise) Moore, Sisters, Penny (Mark) Kelly, and Cindy Gelletely. Dozens more nieces, nephews and in-laws. Many more friends and family from around the world will miss her dearly.

Donations may be made to:

Suncoast Hospice Foundation

5771 Roosevelt Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33760-3407