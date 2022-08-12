Classes begin in Santa Maria schools; orientation given

COURTESY PHOTO

Incoming freshmen came to Santa Maria High School Wednesday for orientation. Thursday was the first day of classes in the Santa Maria Joint Union School District.

SANTA MARIA — Thursday was the first day of classes in the Santa Maria Joint Union School District.

But most of the 740-plus incoming freshmen at Santa Maria High School came to the campus a day early to see what it was all about.

The Class of 2026 orientation on Wednesday involved nearly 100 Link Crew student leaders who guided the new students by highlighting the school’s social and learning environment. Students also had their pictures taken for ID cards, picked up schedules, laptops and enjoyed a school tour.

“I’m excited,’’ said incoming student Briseida Gonzalez. “High school is important, and I’m going to do my best.’’

Principal Steve Campbell described the day as a “valuable experience” for all the new students.

“It’s a great way to alleviate the stress that can come with starting at a new school,” Mr. Campbell said in a news release. “We want the incoming ninth graders to start forming a positive connection with our campus, and this is a great way to accomplish that.”

— Katherine Zehnder