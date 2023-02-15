Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyard setting for monthly event

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Pierce-Arrow Society brings its early 20th-century cars to Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards for its annual meet. During the last Sunday of each month, the Santa Ynez Valley site is inviting owners of classic cars to visit the winery.

“Classic Car Sundays” kicked off Jan. 29 and will be held the last Sunday of every month through 2023 at Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards, the family-owned winery with a long history in Santa Barbara County.

Situated along the pastoral Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Ynez Valley, Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards — a filming site for the classic cars in “The Fablemans” — draws visitors to the 700-plus-acre property to taste wines while enjoying stunning views of vineyards and the San Rafael Mountains.

During the last Sunday of each month, Zaca Mesa invites classic car collectors and enthusiasts to take advantage of the scenery by making the short drive to the winery for “Classic Car Sundays.”

Guests can book a reservation on the Zaca Mesa website for wine tasting on the terrace, where they can sample wine from the Zaca Mesa and/or TREAD labels.

Rather than parking in the main parking lot behind the winery, Zaca Mesa will be offering special VIP parking for the classic cars near the terrace and grenache blanc vineyard, so visitors can admire the cars, walk around and take photos in between tastings.

Larger group bookings and customized tasting packages are available by contacting the tasting room in advance.

“We are always inviting people to Zaca Mesa for events, not only to drink our exceptional wines, but to appreciate the people, the history and the atmosphere here on the vineyard. ‘Classic Car Sundays’ is just part of that,” said Stewart Cushman, president.

“Because we are often asked if car groups can park at the winery, we decided not only to say yes, but also invite the owners to park where everyone tasting can admire their wheels, especially since I appreciate seeing a cool, classic car myself.

“While Zaca Mesa ensures each visit is a memorable one, the winery also knows the ‘full Zaca Mesa experience’ starts well before stepping foot onto the property. Recognizing that the journey is an important part of the destination, we want guests to make the most of the 10-mile drive to the winery from Los Olivos or Los Alamos, or a 45-minute drive from Santa Barbara or Pismo Beach, as it is inarguably one of the most picturesque drives in the region and one that classic car owners will undoubtedly appreciate.”

He noted that Zaca Mesa has long been involved in the classic car community, from hosting early 1900s Pierce Arrow cars for its annual meet and hosting the media launch of Honda’s 2023 CR-V Hybrid, to serving as the location for a 2022 Maserati photo shoot and for the filming of 1950s vintage cars for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans.”

“ ‘Classic Car Sundays’ is just another way the winery wants to support and celebrate the classic car communities of the Central Coast and beyond, inviting individuals and groups to take a beautiful Sunday drive to the Santa Ynez Valley for exceptionally made wine, where families, dogs and picnics are also welcome,” said Mr. Cushman.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards is a family-owned and operated estate winery with a long-standing history in Santa Barbara County. As the first vineyard to plant syrah in the area in 1978, Zaca Mesa helped pioneer the Santa Barbara rhône movement through an unwavering dedication to syrah and viognier.

“Throughout its history, Zaca Mesa has been a training ground for many great winemakers — at one point earning the nickname ‘Zaca University’ — and vintage after vintage, the resulting wines have become benchmarks for Central Coast Rhône-style wines, regularly earning 90-plus scores from top critics and publications alike,” Mr. Cushman said.

“Combining traditional Old World winemaking practices with sustainable farming and innovative vineyard techniques, Zaca Mesa continues its legacy as a producer of high-quality California rhône-style wines while exploring the unique qualities of pinot noir and chardonnay from Santa Barbara County through a new label: TREAD — dedicated to producing hand-crafted, site-driven wines that reveal the diversity of the region.”

