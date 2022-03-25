Classic Disneyland parade to return

Also coming back: ‘Disneyland Forever’ fireworks, ‘Fantasmic!’ and ‘World of Color’ water show

JOSHUA SUDOCK/DISNEYLAND RESORT

The “Disneyland Forever” fireworks show will return April 22.

The Main Street Electrical Parade is back.

And that’s good news for Disneyland fans who missed the colorful parade in which floats are decorated with lights to represent various Disney movies.

Disney is marking the parade’s 50th anniversary with its return to Main Street U.S.A. in Disneyland.

In addition, Disney has announced the return of its “Disneyland Forever” fireworks show and its “World of Color” water show at nearby Disney California Adventure. Both will return on April 22, along with the Main Street Electrical Parade.

“Fantasmic!” in which Mickey Mouse uses his sorcerer’s apprentice powers to fight Disney villains, is also coming back. It will be back at the Rivers of America in Disneyland on May 8, and one thing stands out in particular: a 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon from “Sleeping Beauty.”

JOSHUA SUDOCK/DISNEYLAND RESORT

“World of Color” will return April 22 to Disney California Adventure.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disney Live Entertainment will introduce a grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence, drawing inspiration from the original design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world.” The seven-segment float stretches 118 feet in length and brings to life more than a dozen Disney and Pixar animated movies, making it one of the longest and grandest sequences in the parade’s history.

ARTIST CONCEPT/DISNEYLAND RESOSRT

Inspired by the original design of the parade, plus Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale in the Main Street Electrical Parade will bring together classic and contemporary favorites.

At Disney California Adventure, the World of Color brings animation to life with powerful fountains that create an immense screen of water. The evening show combines music with music, fire, fog and laser effects with memorable animated sequences from Disney and Pixar movies.

“Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular is a street-to-sky celebration filled with pyrotechnics and immersive projections that envelop guests in a journey with magical special effects.

ARTIST CONCEPT/DISNEYLAND RESORT

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade, this nighttime spectacular will return to Disneyland April 22. This early concept art features Mirabel and Antonio from Disney’s Oscar-nominated film, “Encanto,” which is one of 14 stories represented in the parade’s grand finale sequence.

The Main Street Electrical Parade and “Disneyland Forever” will be available for a limited time. Upon reopening, “World of Color” and “Fantasmic!” will return to their regular schedules.

In addition to the return of longtime programming, Disney California Adventure will present its first Disney Junior Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29.

The one-day event celebrates the entertaining and music-filled stories of the No. 1 preschool television network’s hit shows, bringing the magic straight to fans with fun games, trivia, music and more.

Families with preschoolers can look forward to popular Disney Junior characters, a “Doc McStuffins” stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” and a cupcake decorating course (also being offered during the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival).

