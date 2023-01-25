Classified documents found in Mike Pence’s home

COURTESY PHOTO

Mike Pence

By TOM GANTERT

THE CENTER SQUARE MANAGING EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Classified documents were discovered at the Carmel, Ind., home of former Vice President Mike Pence last week, according to CNN.

Mr. Pence’s lawyer found about 12 classified documents last week and turned the records over to the FBI, anonymous sources told CNN.

The FBI and Justice Department’s National Security Division are looking into the documents and how they ended up at Mr. Pence’s residence.

CNN reported that Mr. Pence has said many times that he didn’t have any classified documents in his possession. It wasn’t clear what the contents of the documents were or how sensitive the information was, according to CNN.

One of Mr. Pence’s lawyers told CNN that the FBI asked to retrieve the classified documents that evening and Mr. Pence agreed.

A Pence representative told CNN a small number of documents were inadvertently put in boxes and transported to Mr. Pence’s home.

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home when it was raided by the FBI last August, according to the New York Times.

The FBI has also found classified documents in the Wilmington, Del., home of President Joe Biden. Some classified documents were found in Mr. Biden’s private office, and more documents were found in his garage, according to CNN. The FBI found more classified documents in a 13-hour search of President Biden’s home on Friday.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on reports about classified documents found at Mr. Pence’s home during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.