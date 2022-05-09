Claudia Martial to sign children’s books

SANTA PAULA — Nurse practitioner Claudia Martial will read from her children’s books “Lumpy Socks” and “Allergic to Mornings” at 12:30 p.m. June 11 at Bank of Books, 820 E. Main St., Santa Paula.

She will also sign the books, both of which are geared for ages 3 to 5, during the two-hour event.

According to a news release, “Lumpy Socks” is a fun story that teaches about the seasons in a way that young children can understand.

Another fun story, “Allergic to Mornings,” teaches children to be brave and embrace changes as adventures.

The lesson in the story can be used as a tool to engage young children in conversation about things that stresses them and help teach them how to develop coping skills, according to the news release.

In addition to being an author, Ms. Martial is a nurse practitioner with two adult daughters. Before becoming a nurse, she worked as a nanny and a substitute teacher and volunteered to teach children of all ages.

As a nurse practitioner she continues to work with children as well as their families.

