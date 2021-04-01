Clay Studio set to reopen

Art and ceramics studio to resume indoor sessions

COURTESY PHOTOS

Two friends build clay pots during one of Clay Studio’s outdoor workshops, one of the programs offered during the pandemic.

Clay Studio, a community arts center directed by Patrick Hall, is beginning its reopening with spring studio hours.

The studio, located at 1351 Holiday Hill Road in Goleta, first opened its doors in January 2020. The opening reception gathered 500 community members and artists, but the pandemic soon scaled back operations.

“We’ve had to pivot, like most businesses,” Erica Ales, program and creative director, told the News-Press. “But it’s been a good opportunity to weigh our foundation and welcome community members.”

As of December, Clay Studio has been holding outdoor classes for beginners and intermediate-level potters.

Monday, the indoor space opens for the first time in over a year — for those who register for a time slot.

Artists can register for a 9 a.m to 12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. session for one of the days of the week, and they’ll have that slot for eight weeks. A limit of eight people can register for the same time.



At left, studio Manager Ruby Mandell, who graduated with an art degree from UCSB, unloads the kiln at Clay Studio. At right, a 3D clay printer allows potters to create sculptural, geometric pieces.

Artists can come spin pottery and use the 2,500 square feet of studio space. Clay Studio staff will not be providing instruction, as to keep with social distancing protocols.

If COVID-19 cases decrease in the community, Clay Studio will hold classes on the potter’s wheels indoors in coming months.

In the meantime, there are outdoor workshops and virtual classes.

During virtual sessions, participants pick up clay from the studio prior to class and return to glaze their creations one by one.

The gallery currently has work by the late Don Reitz on display.

Recently, Clay Studio held virtual classes on its 3D ceramic printer. Participants designed their pieces using the software; then studio staff printed it and have even shipped the creations to the students.

The 3D printing technology is new to ceramics, so students as far as New York and even Canada tuned into Clay Studio’s virtual classes — which is exactly what the studio’s creators had in mind.

“Our goal is not just to be a community studio but be an international destination for artists,” Ms. Ales said.

Clay Studio is a nonprofit, and staff hope to support all artists in the community. Staff are planning workshops hosted by other Santa Barbara artists and have hosted creators of various disciplines.

“We not only see this as a ceramics center but an arts center also where we can share ideas and serve as a creative hub for the community,” she said.

There are eight private artist studios between 150 and 400 square feet for artists to rent. An additional 16 studios will be available in 2022.

Clay Studio, located at 1351 Holiday Hill Road in Goleta, opened in January 2020.

Clay Studio also hosts shows. The current show highlights the work of the late Don Reitz, and it is available to view through the summer by appointment.

Currently, the work of Mr. Hall, Clay Studio’s executive director, and fellow co-founder Lynda Weinman are on display at Sullivan Goss Gallery, at 11 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The 30-piece exhibition utilizes both the potter’s wheel and the 3D printer. It will be on display until May 24.

Clay Studio’s resources are also utilized by teachers and corporate teams. The studio is equipped for field trips and coworker team-building classes.

Soon, the studio will begin a six-week afterschool enrichment program, where students will learn about sculpting over Zoom from April 7 to May 12.

“We’re starting to go in the direction of being more available to the community,” Ms. Ales said.

To check out more of Clay Studio’s work, go to claystudiosb.org.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com