CLAYTON, Barbara

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara J. Clayton on March 24, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born on September 16, 1936, in Newton, Illinois to Clarence and Bessie Jourdan. The Jourdan family moved to Santa Barbara in 1938 where Barbara was raised and educated.

Barbara met the love of her life, Robert Clayton, at the skating rink in 1951. They married in 1953. The young couple raised 4 children and were very active in the community. Barbara was ahead of her time in many areas. She insisted that her children wear seatbelts, long before seatbelts were required, and that they wear sunscreen, when zinc oxide was the only choice. She also baked all of the household bread in an effort to eliminate food additives, believing that additives and preservatives caused behavior issues in children. She was a trailblazer. Robert and Barbara were happily married for 64 years when Robert passed away in 2017.

Barbara, in addition to raising 4 active children, spent her career at Applied Magnetics. She held several positions at AMC before retiring as materials manager. She loved her job and the many friends she made there.

Outside of work, Barbara had many passions. She loved working in her garden, playing cards, and going to the casinos. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, lawn bowling, and alley bowling. She was a dedicated member of MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club for many years.

Barbara is survived by her children: Robin Shaffer (Curt Shaffer), Kim Clayton, Rolanda Cordero, and Robert Clayton II. In addition, she is survived by 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Barbara will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and her unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A celebration of her life will be held May 20th, at the second annual Jourdan/Musgrove Family reunion in Buellton at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground. For more information contact Rolanda Cordero via email (rolandac@verizon.net) or by phone at 805-315-3587. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to VNA Serenity House.