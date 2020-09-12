Clean Air Grants program open

The 2020 Clean Air Grants program is now open, and applications are available for six project categories.

The categories include replacement of diesel on-road vehicles, school buses, off-road equipment, marine engines, stationary agricultural engines and infrastructure. Applications opened Tuesday and will close Oct. 23, according to officials.

Each category has its own fillable PDF application and an online Google Form application, along with a Spanish version of the off-road equipment application. Email applications and required attachments to Grants@sbcapcd.org.

They can also be mailed or dropped off at the Santa Barbara office at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite A or the Santa Maria office at 301 E. Cook St., Suite L.

Public, private and nonprofit entities are eligible to apply and can only submit one application per category. Low-income community projects will be prioritized.

The program will commit at least $1.6 million for all grant projects.

In addition, the county wants to hear any air quality concerns and encourages residents to take a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SantaBarbaraCountyAirQuality2020.

— Grayce McCormick