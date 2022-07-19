Clean energy power line from Arizona to California approved for construction

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Interior has approved the construction of a 125-mile transmission line project spanning from Arizona to Southern California that officials say will increase renewable energy delivery.

The Ten West Link Transmission Line Project, which has been under consideration since 2016, will result in a 500-kilovolt line that will connect existing substations near Tonopah, Ariz., and Blythe, Calif., the federal agency said in a news release.

The Biden administration said Thursday that the project will provide “critical transmission infrastructure to support the development of future utility-scale solar energy resources” and increase power system reliability for millions in Arizona and Southern California. The administration also called the project a “significant milestone” in efforts to lower energy costs for consumers and reach a goal of permitting 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal energy production on public lands by 2025.

“Approving this new transmission line on our public lands will accelerate our nation’s transition to a clean energy economy by unlocking renewable resources, creating jobs, lowering costs, and boosting local economies,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Through robust engagement with states, cities and Tribes, the Interior Department is committed to diversifying the nation’s renewable energy portfolio while at the same time combating climate change and investing in communities.”

The majority of the project’s route will span federal lands in Arizona and will carry 3,200 megawatts of electricity to power roughly 960,000 homes, E&E News reported. The route is located mostly along “existing utility corridors or parallel to existing infrastructure,” according to the DOI.

The Bureau of Land Management is currently processing 64 onshore clean energy projects proposed on public lands across the United States, including solar, wind, geothermal and gen-tie projects, according to the DOI.

The BLM estimates these projects have the “potential to add over 41,000 megawatts of renewable energy to the western electric grid.”