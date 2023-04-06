Home Local Cleaning the courthouse
Cleaning the courthouse

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Workers powerspray and clean the surfaces underneath the arch of the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Wednesday. The ongoing cleaning project is funded by the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.
