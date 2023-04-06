Cleaning the courthouse

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS Workers powerspray and clean the surfaces underneath the arch of the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Wednesday. The ongoing cleaning project is funded by the Courthouse Legacy Foundation. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post San Jose fire captain made $482k thanks to spike in overtime next post Trump blasts prosecutor, President Biden after his arraignment Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.