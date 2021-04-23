Cleaning up for Earth Day

Rosewood Miramar team picks up trash from beach

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Approximately 20 Rosewood Miramar Beach resort team members took to the sand Thursday morning with buckets and trash pickers in hand in honor of Earth Day.

The resort partnered with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade to collect trash on the entire stretch of sand from Butterfly Beach to Miramar Beach. The effort will also help the Channelkeeper with data collection to help reduce pollution at its source.

“Montecito is a really tight community, and we’re relatively new on the block and we wanted to solidify ourselves as being great stewards for Montecito for decades to come,” Rick Fidel, the resort manager, told the News-Press Thursday as he picked up trash.

The effort is part of the resort’s most recent sustainability initiative, which includes a new partnership with Proud Source — a small business in Idaho that bottles naturally alkaline spring water in aluminum bottles — that helped eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from the property.

“We wanted to highlight our partnership with them on Earth Day and go clean the beach that is near and dear to us here in Montecito,” Rick Fidel, the resort manager, told the News-Press Thursday.

Rosewood Miramar Beach resort also just opened a new restaurant on Wednesday, the Revere Room, that has a hyper-local approach to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint by sourcing primarily from neighboring farmers, fishers and purveyors.

“Everything on that menu is hyper-local. Everything,” Mr. Fidel said. “The seasonality of the ingredients changes almost on a daily basis. We won’t buy anything that’s not fresh and not in season. If it has any GMOs, it’s not going to be found here on the property.

“Sometimes we don’t have salmon on the menu because it’s not salmon season.”

The manager added that the resort has monthly calls with the corporate office to update them on sustainability efforts and share ideas with other companies around the world. In addition, Mr. Fidel said that the partnership with Channelkeeper actually came from a club member at the resort who pushed for getting rid of single-use plastic. Resort management asked the club member the best partner in these new efforts to make an impact on the community, and the member’s response was the Channelkeeper.

The resort team is planning clean ups on a monthly basis, both on Rosewood Miramar Beach and extending out into the surrounding community.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach team partnered with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade to collect trash on the entire stretch of sand from Butterfly Beach to Miramar Beach on Thursday.

And this isn't the one and only beach clean up planned for the resort — Mr. Fidel said they're planning clean ups on a monthly basis, both on Rosewood Miramar Beach and extending out into the surrounding community.

“Hopefully we can make an impact and influence other properties around the world to do so as well,” he said. “We really want to make an impact in the local community too. It’s a family here in Montecito.”

Mikayla Kuskie, a team member at the resort, told the News-Press that she grew up participating in Earth Day clean ups and beach clean ups all year round, but when she moved to Santa Barbara, she couldn’t find one.

“When I heard about this through the Rosewood, through my work, I thought it was such a great opportunity,” she said. “It honestly gave me a little bit more respect for this company just because they do care about our environment and they do care about that type of stuff.”

Visit sbck.org/brigade/ to learn more about the Watershed Brigade’s efforts to pick up trash around the city.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com