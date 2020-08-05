‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign under way

Shelters throughout the county are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” campaign in conjunction with NBCUniversal-owned TV stations.

The campaign runs during the entire month.

Coinciding with the campaign is the fourth-season premiere of “AnimalZone” on Saturday. The host and executive producer is News-Press Co-Publisher Arthur von Wiesenberger. For more information, go to www.animalzone.org.

During this month’s special campaign, shelters are offering special incentives to encourage people to adopt a shelter pet, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Services. The division, which is part of the county Public Health Department, operates shelters in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Animal Services will offer fee-waived adoptions for animals that have been available longer than seven days.

For more information, call Animal Services at 805-934-6119, Ext. 7.

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG is also offering fee-waived adoptions for animals that have been available longer than seven days.

For more information, call the Buellton-based nonprofit at 805-688-8224.

Others participating in the campaign include Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta at 805-683-3368; Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta at 805-683-0521; and Santa Barbara Humane Society, which operates campuses in Goleta (805-964-4777) and the Santa Maria Valley (805-349-3435).

To continue social distancing, some organizations are featuring weekly virtual pet adoptions, with adoption counselors standing by. Organizations are also making it easier to make online donations to shelters and rescue groups.

For more information, go to www.sbcanimalservices.org and cleartheshelters.com.

— Dave Mason